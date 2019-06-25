A MAN was thrown from his motorbike in Ryedale after a car allegedly hit the bike’s rear wheel - in an incident police are describing as an assault.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened on Kingfisher Drive in Pickering at 7.30pm on Sunday. The rider of the motorbike sustained minor injuries, the force added.
Following the incident, the stretch of road was closed for two hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.
The force said arrests were made in relation to the offence and suspects have been bailed pending further inquiries.
North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about the driver of the vehicle, a gold-coloured Jaguar X Type.
Call 101 and quote reference number 12190113354.
