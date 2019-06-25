POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after the alleged theft of a waterproof jacket in York.
It happened at the Go Outdoors store, on Foss Bank, at 5.40pm on May 16, North Yorkshire Police said.
A black Berghaus Cornice 2 waterproof jacket valued at more than £200 was taken, the force added.
A spokesperson for the force added: “Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe he could have information that can help the investigation.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. Quote reference number 12190088283.
