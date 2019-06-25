ONE of York’s most iconic music venues will host its last show this weekend, according to its promoter.

In a post on Facebook, Fibbers announced this Saturday will be the ‘closing down party’, as the club will be shutting its doors at the site in Toft Green.

However, the company that own's the club today said Fibbers was not closing yet - and was only shutting for the summer as it always does.

The Press reported last month that the venue was in doubt after the club revealed its premises had been sold to a new developer, with the site scheduled to be demolished and replaced by a new hotel.

The original thought was that the Toft Green site would close in 2020, which was then revised to August this year.

However, the date has apparently been brought forward to this weekend, according to club promoter Tim Hornsby.

He said that although the Toft Green site is closing, it is not definite that Fibbers will fold, adding that “it is entirely possible that the venue will reopen elsewhere in the city".

He said: “I can clarify that it is the Toft Green premises that are closing, not necessarily the Fibbers brand. After 27 years and over 7,500 shows as a ‘house booker’ for the venue I invented in 1992, I think it will be time to venture onto new projects.

“I will be continuing as a promoter for the time being but only for a limited number of selective shows in and around the city. I think I’ve paid my dues and I want to spend more time on my other projects.”

However, Aaron Mellor, of Tokyo Industries, which owns the site, today said Fibbers wasn't closing for good.

He said: "Fibbers is staying where it is. It's not closing yet - we are closing just for the summer like we have done ever summer for seven years.

"We have a rolling lease until at least January 2020 but I suspect it will extend past then also."

He added: "Fibbers is closing like it has done every summer for many years and reopen in September ready for the returning universities.

"We close for the summer for three reasons (1) we are quite a student focussed venue and the students leave the city in the summer (2) bands do festivals and have radius block outs so we can not get as many dates (3) customers prefer beer gardens and festivals in the sunshine."

However, Fibbers' website currently states as of June 30: “Fibbers on Toft Green is now closed for gigs, sorry. New Location coming soon.”

Fibbers was originally located in Stonebow House but moved in 2014 after City of York Council took over the freehold of that building, which has since been sold to developers and transformed into the Supersonic Fitness Centre.

Fibbers has played host to some notable acts over the years, including The Killers, Coldplay, Laura Marling, Lee Scratch Perry and the Stereophonics.