A YORK law firm is continuing to grow in size with the arrival of its seventh team member and has also taken the bold step of issuing a pledge to its clients regarding the delivery of its services.

Specialist employment law solicitors Torque Law was launched by Tiggy Clifford and Emma Whiting, who set out to create an agile workplace that would appeal to experienced practitioners wanting to achieve a better blend between work and homelife.

Having more than tripled in size over three years, the firm, based at Northminister Business Park, Upper Poppleton, has become a destination of choice for working mothers wanting to fulfil their career ambitions.

Emma Cousins, consultant solicitor who joined team Torque from Addleshaw Goddard in Leeds, commented: “Being a mum of three children can be quite challenging, as you can imagine, but I always knew I wanted to return to practising law at some point. The time commitment most law firms expect from solicitors was not going to work for me and my family but working with Torque Law allows me the chance to achieve that usually elusive work / life balance, while still working with exceptional clients."

The firm’s newest recruit, Susan Burnett, joined the administration team as a practice administrator, and works flexibly alongside two other part-time members of staff.

Integral to the firm’s success and growth ambitions is its impressive client roster and commitment to fantastic client service.

Not content to rest on its laurels, the firm has issued a pledge to its clients about the delivery of its services.

Tiggy said: "We wanted to make it clear to our clients that we see ourselves as an extension of their business and, like we do with our own firm, we try to foresee any bumps in the road before they occur."

The pledge has been distributed to nearly 70 clients.

In a complimentary initiative, Tiggy and Emma have also established a Client Club, membership of which is reserved for the most valued and long-standing employer clients.

Benefits of the club include access to the firm's invitation-only Client Club events, the first of which is due to take place on July 3 at Middlethorpe Hall in York.

Emma said: “Our brand of employment law is centred on fostering long term relationships. We focus on understanding our clients’ businesses, inside and out. Our Client Club offers us a brilliant platform to be able to hone in on the individual nuances which make each business unique and tailor our services and advice accordingly."