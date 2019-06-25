YORK-based property and development company

S Harrison has appointed a new development delivery manager.

Alex Musgrave will work with the established team delivering developments across the company's extensive portfolio, which currently includes major residential, hotel and retail projects, as well as student accommodation, across Yorkshire and in Edinburgh.

He is also gaining facilities management experience, liaising with contractors that provide maintenance services across the commercial and residential developments S Harrison owns and manages.

Alex has worked in construction for more than seven years, after completing a postgraduate degree in construction project management.

He worked as a recruiter in the construction and civil engineering industries before joining Miller Construction's graduate recruitment scheme.

Since then, he has also worked in site management roles at Galliford Try, Linden Homes and Newett Homes.

Alex said: "Joining S Harrison is an opportunity to work within a highly experienced team, with a strong track record for delivering high quality developments across all sectors.

"A particularly appealing aspect of this role is the prospect of working on all facets of a development's life cycle, from the feasibility, planning and tendering phases, right through to the construction process and then providing ongoing management company obligations."