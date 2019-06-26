CAN you pull a pose that cracks mirrors? Then York Dungeon's 'beauty' contest with a dastardly difference could be for you.

The attraction is on the lookout for a model for its new character – but there's a grim twist.

All entrants who wish to play Ugly Horace/Hilda must be able to pull a terrifyingly hideous face.

The Dungeon has previously used its own actors to promote new additions, but this time it wants someone local to do the honours.

Spokesman Ben Rosenfield said: "Our actors can pull some incredibly inhuman faces, but we want to find someone even more wretched.

"Whoever is the unfortunate winner will be immortalised in the attraction and across all our social media channels.

"We'll also throw in a VIP ticket to the attraction."

To enter, send your shocking selfie to ben.rosenfield@merlinentertainments.biz, message York Dungeon on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or use #GrimFaceYork

The closing date is July 14, when the winner will be invited to the Dungeon for a photo shoot.