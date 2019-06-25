I agree with Megi Rychlikova (‘The Sound Of Music - but not too much’, column, June 22) about some buskers in York city centre performing much too loudly and not always authentically. To these beefs I would add the number of truly miserable songs that frequently assail me as I walk through town, feeling more depressed with every step.

A rainy day only serves to increase the dirge-like effect. I am very sensitive to music and lyrics, easily moved to joy or tears by songs and musical keys. Why do performers have to roll out this funereal stuff? Is there a tax on happy songs?