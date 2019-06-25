A FASHION business set up by a Yorkshire farming family is expanding so quickly that all hands are needed to help deal with demand.

Galijah, set up by Sarina Dean at her family’s 190-acre farm at Oldstead, produces individually hand-crafted tweed capes which are now selling as far afield as Japan and America.

Sarina’s mother has now come on board as it expands.

Sarina said: “I was keen to explore how we used our wool in other ways and investigated the idea of unique tweed capes.

“Now, in order to keep up with demand my mother has now become involved with the design and sewing process too.”

The capes were sold mainly locally in the farming and equine community, but word soon spread and they set up a website for on-line sales, which also includes a range of dresses, skirts, gilets and accessories.

This summer they will take part in their first fashion show as one of the new Yorkshire companies on the catwalk at the Great Yorkshire Show Kuoni Catwalk.

“It’s incredibly exciting but nerve wracking as this is our first fashion show,” said Sarina.

The company name, Galijah comes from Sarina’s two sons, 10-year-old Gabriel and seven-year-old Elijah, with the latest family addition, Xavier represented with an x in the company logo.

The family’s 250 strong flock is made up of several breed types and after trials with wool from their rare breed Manx Loaghtan sheep, which was rather coarse to dye the vibrant colours they needed, Sarina is now experimenting with different wool types. As well as finding the perfect fabric from the wool from their own sheep,

Sarina is also working with Marton Mills, a traditional family owned weaving mill near Otley.

Sarina said: “We think our clothes are a little different to anything you can buy in the shops and we can’t wait to see the reaction of people at the fashion show at the Great Yorkshire Show. It’s all happening so quickly and we are very excited about the future.”

Show director Charles Mills said: “We are delighted to be showcasing the work of a Yorkshire farmer on the Kuoni Catwalk. The Show is one of the biggest agricultural events in the UK and it’s about showing the diverse way on life on farms throughout the country, and Sarina’s work does exactly that.”

The Great Yorkshire Show’s Fashion section is set to get a makeover this year with a new presenter, new home and entrance, opening into the heart of the Showground.

The GYS Fashion Show, which has been part of the three-day-event for over 20 years, will be next door to its former home, with more seating around the Kuoni Catwalk as 7,000 visitors will now get the chance to watch the show.

For the first time, ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot will be presenting the show - an opportunity she said she was delighted to take up.

The fashion show will be produced by Bernadette Gledhill with hair and make-up by students from the White Rose Beauty Colleges from across Yorkshire.

The 161st Great Yorkshire Show will be held on Tuesday, July 9 to Thursday, July 11 at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

The Kuoni Catwalk will take place each day at 11am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm, with a one-off celebrity special on Tuesday, July 9 at 2.30pm.

Tickets for the show are on sale at

https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/