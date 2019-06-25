POLICE are investigating an assault in which a man attacked another man in York city centre.
It happened inside the Westgate apartments, North Yorkshire Police said.
The attacker then left the scene via the rear of the building, the force added.
It said the victim was left with a number of cuts and grazes to his face as a result of this assault.
The incident happened at about 7.40am on April 26.
A spokesperson for the force commented: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of the man in this CCTV image."
Phone North Yorkshire Police with information on 101. Quote reference number 12190075676.
Comments are closed on this article.