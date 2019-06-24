RAIDERS in balaclavas were spotted in golf carts damaging property and gardens.

Police are hunting three people after the theft of the carts from a golf course near Pocklington.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The carts were seen to be travelling on Percy Road in the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 24), being driven by three people wearing balaclavas.

"Damage to property and gardens has occurred and we are investigating both the thefts and the criminal damage caused.

"We attended promptly and located two of the carts, one cart remains unaccounted for."

Anyone with information that would help the inquiry is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 64 24/06/19.