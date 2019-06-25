THE huge gas holder on the former Heworth Gas Works site is set to be demolished later this year.

A planning application has been submitted for the removal of the structure - with demolition work due to start on October 1.

A statement says: “The contractor shall adopt measures to ensure the least disturbance to and maintain relationships with local residents, businesses and visitors to secure the protection of the environment both local to the site and further afield and to ensure the safe operation of the site.”

The work will take place from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Developers Moda and North Star are planning to build 704 homes on the derelict former gas works site in Heworth Green.

They have submitted a separate planning application for the scheme, which has not yet been approved.

But the gas holder would be demolished in preparation for work to begin at the site.

A spokesman for the developers has previously highlighted the complexities of the site and said there are extra costs involved in making the land safe for development.

The planning application for the development says it represents a “unique opportunity by which an unused, contaminated, large unsightly piece of land, close to the city centre, can be brought back into use”.