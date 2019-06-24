A YORK group, which offers help and advice to ageing pet-owners, is going from strength to strength.

Keep Your Pet was formed in 2011, when concerned residents approached the local branches of Age UK and the RSPCA to seek advice about the problems that can arise when elderly pet-owners are in hospital or incapacitated.

Now, the service has helped more than 90 animals and their owners and has over 100 volunteers.

KYP aims to keep pets with their owners longer, with volunteers offering fostering and other services – most are able to return home when their owners do, but it also works with the RSPCA to rehome them if that is the only solution.

On Saturday, members attended Strensall Carnival to promote its services, but it also has an annual dog walk on Knavesmire and regular sales and concerts.

Spokeswoman Ann Petherick said: “Events such as Strensall Carnival are always beneficial for us and we were pleased to be invited. It enabled us to spread the word to many more people.”

The group also runs local dog cafes for isolated people, in conjunction with City of York Council.

Ann said: “We were approached a year ago by CYC, which was seeking to set up community dog cafes to reduce loneliness and isolation, especially among older and disabled people, by connecting them around a shared love of dogs.”

Sessions are held at St Luke’s Church, Burton Stone Lane, but CYC are looking to set up cafes in other areas of the city. At present, events are invitation only.

This Saturday, KYP has a concert at Stockton on the Forest village hall (7.30pm) and members will be attending West Bank Park Fayre in Acomb on Sunday (10am-4pm).

Tickets for the concert are £10 from stephen.marshall2@homecall.co.uk or by calling 07929 719 286.

For more information see keepyourpet.co.uk or ageuk.org.uk/york