THE average household income in York has fallen by 0.7 per cent over the last year, according to latest government figures.
Between 2017 and 2018 the average income in the city fell from £18,049 to £17,917 - one of the largest falls across the region, reported in the Office for National Statistics.
Regionally, household income figures for North Yorkshire also show that people had £16,119 per head to save or spend in 2018 after tax, representing a regional fall of 0.2 per cent.
Eleanor Temple, chair of R3 in Yorkshire, said: “The gap between the North and South is continuing to grow.” as incomes in London and the South East escalate while those in North Yorkshire are falling .”