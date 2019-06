A LONG-SERVING tutor at York College has died suddenly, leaving staff and students ‘deeply saddened.’

The college revealed the passing of Art & Design Tutor Ed Poxon in a posting on social media.

It said students and staff were deeply saddened to hear of his sudden death and sent sincere condolences to his family.

Offered opportunity by The Press to comment further, a spokeswoman said it did not wish to add to what had been posted.