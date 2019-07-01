SPONSORED CONTENT

THE NORTH-EAST is gearing up for a sensational summer of sport, and thousands are expected to join in the fun.

Amateur athletes have plenty of reason to be excited, with both the Great North CityGames and the Simplyhealth Great Tees 10K, along with its junior and mini routes, coming to Stockton-on-Tees on the same day.

If you are training hard to take part in one of these incredible events, Enjoy Tees Valley has shared some of their favourite running routes to help you explore Tees Valley while you train…

Beach Run

‘Sea’-ze the day by training along the costal route from Saltburn to Redcar. A circular route clocks in at 13 miles, but if that’s a bit much, try a shorter run along the beach and back.

Just try to resist the temptation to stop for fish ‘n’ chips, or to visit The Spa Hotel for drinks on its panoramic outdoor terrace.

If you can’t, make sure to snap a few training selfies from above the Saltburn Cliff Lift, which should deflect any suspicions and prove how seriously you take your training!

River Run

How about a spot of training beside the river? The River Tees could be your best training partner, and the 11km route between Low Coniscliffe and High Consicliffe, near Darlington, presents a great opportunity to get back to nature while you train.

The route winds along farm tracks and bridleways, and offers some spectacular views for passing runners

Teesdale Way

Thousands have walked the famous Teesdale Way, but there’s no reason you can’t run it instead! The 90-mile trail follows the River Tees from the North Pennines all the way to Teesmouth, offering plenty of well-maintained running routes.

Don’t worry, no-one’s suggesting you run the whole thing! The route can easily be divided up into handy, manageable pieces. Get an idea of the routes available by checking out the borough’s walking and cycling maps.

Stewart Park, Middlesbrough

Stewart Park received national attention when it hosted BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, but did you know it’s also a fantastic place for a run? You can even join in with the free park run every Saturday at 9am, and see how quickly you can complete the 5km course.

www.parkrun.org.uk/stewart

Hartlepool Headland, Marina, and Seaton Carew

If you want to explore the coast for some beautiful scenery, an exhilarating 6km run can be had by simply following the sea wall along the seafront into Seaton Carew, before returning back the way you came.

A longer run of around 9km can be had by continuing on into Hartlepool’s historic Marina – the home of the National Museum of the Royal Navy, and the oldest warship still afloat in Europe, HMS Trincomalee – before making your way to the town’s beautiful Headland. You won’t be able to resist taking a breather, even if it’s just to admire the views.

To sign up for the Great Tees 10K, or to enter the little ones into the mini and junior runs, or simply to spectate – and enjoy the Great North CityGames on the same day – visit www.greatrun.org/great-tees-10k.

For even more inspiration on wonderful things to do in Tees Valley, visit www.enjoyteesvalley.com.