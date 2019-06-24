A DECISION is expected on the future of Scarborough’s off-season Park&Ride service later today.

Following a public consultation, North Yorkshire County Council’s executive will be asked to consider a recommendation to close both of the town’s sites in winter.

The service was introduced at sites on the A64 Seamer Road and A165 Filey Road in 2009, and initially, had a significant positive impact on congestion.

However, since 2012, passenger numbers have steadily declined.

Last year, the service cost £496,000 to run and the recommendation to close the two sites could save more than £150,000 a year.

It is proposed that the Park&Ride service would cease running between November 1 and April 1, except when Easter falls earlier than April 1, when it would operate from Good Friday.

Consideration could also be given to operating on limited days off-season for special events.

A public consultation showed that 60 per cent of respondents supported the closure of both sites.

The meeting will also address other points raised in the consultation, including the potential to generate revenue from parking charges for the use of the sites.

All recommendations will be considered at a meeting today.