STAFF from a York estate agency have marked Children’s Hospice Week by passing another major milestone in their support of young people with life-shortening illnesses.

Low Ousegate-based Linley and Simpson, which also has branches in Harrogate, Ripon and Wetherby, handed over £20,000 to Martin House Hospice after a record year of fundraising.

This latest donation to the Boston Spa-based hospice – its chosen charity partner – takes the total amount gifted over the past five years to £70,000 and counting.

The money has been raised by staff in the biggest series of diverse challenges since the independent agency opened its doors in 1997.

On land, this included a sponsored trek along the Cleveland Way in which 12 colleagues took part in a 40-mile route from Saltburn-by-the-Sea to Scarborough in just two days.

Meanwhile, on the water, other members of the team competed in the hospice’s annual Dragon Boat races at Roundhay Park in Leeds.

Other recent fundraisers have included a sky dive, a Great British Bake Off-style cooking competition and a staff slimming challenge.

Colleagues also took advantage of the day of paid volunteering offered by the agency to create a children’s jungle adventure garden in the hospice grounds.

“We strive to create a programme that’s accessible to every member of our 250-strong team,” said Emily Wilkinson, the agency’s customer services manager who coordinates the community support activities.

“So long as you could paddle, hike, have green fingers or a head for heights, or even a soggy bottom, there was something where everyone could contribute to a good cause that has touched the lives of all of us.

“The events also shared an added benefit of improving teamwork among our staff, and equipping them with new skills as we all progressed towards a common goal.”

Like Children’s Hospice Week, Linley and Simpson is celebrating its 22nd anniversary - the team has now set itself the new challenge of raising a further £22,000 for Martin House in the next 12 months.

This represents the amount needed by the hospice every day to deliver the expert care and compassion it is renowned for across Yorkshire.