POLICE were called in at a York primary school after a parent wearing military uniform donned a gas mask and started pretending to shoot children with a toy firearm.

Concerned parents contacted The Press after an incident at Huntington Primary Academy which they claimed took place at the end of the school day on Friday, June 14.

One mum, who didn’t want to be named, said: “The parent put on a gas mask in the playground and picked up a toy gun and pretended to shoot kids and dogs.

“The school sent out an email to parents saying that the family apologised, but I don’t think they have taken it seriously enough.

“What they should have done is they should have contacted the police.

“In my eyes it was a huge thing and as a result I have had to give my eight-year-old ‘run, hide, tell’ advice.

“I shouldn’t have to do that.”

Speaking to The Press, the school’s head teacher, Kim Bailey, said: “We are aware that a misjudged game with a pupil at school last Friday caused concern for some parents and pupils.

“We have spoken to the family involved and are satisfied that no harm was intended.”

In an email sent to parents on Friday the school said: “We are aware that there are some understandable concerns about the way in which a child was picked up from school this evening.

“We appreciate that some children were upset, and we would both like to reassure everyone that Mrs Bailey has spoken to the family concerned. They are very apologetic, did not think the possible impact on other children through, and they certainly intended no harm.”

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police in York were called by a concerned parent on Monday (June17) who had heard via an email that another parent had picked their child up from a local primary school with a gas mask and toy guns the previous week.

“Officers have looked into the matter and have spoken to the parent involved who told officers that they had dressed as a Second World War soldier to pick up their child as their child loves history.

“They have apologised profusely for their actions and for any upset they may have caused.

“Police did not receive any reports at the time of the incident.”

Run, hide, tell is the advice given by the police for the public to follow in the event of a firearms or weapons-based terrorist attack. It was introduced by the Metropolitan Police Service in 2017.

Huntington Primary Academy was last inspected by Ofsted in January last year and received a ‘good’ rating - the second highest grade. The school became an academy in 2015.