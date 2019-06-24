PUPILS at a York secondary school celebrated their Year 13 prom in style.

Students from All Saints RC sixth form in South Bank donned their best bib and tucker to party the night away at York Racecourse last week.

After days of rain and genuine panic over the implications inclement weather would have on fashion choices, the sun shone bright for the event.

Students arrived in style for group photos in the courtyard before making their way to the panoramic fourth floor venue for the evening’s festivities.

Stunning views of Knavesmire, and a sky studded with hot air balloons, provided the backdrop for a bucks fizz reception, before students enjoyed a two-course meal.

Dinner was followed by a traditional, light-hearted awards ceremony, with students finding out who had won a range of topical honours, including ‘student most likely to become Prime Minister’ and ‘student most likely to win an Olympic medal’.

Later in the evening the lights went down and staff and students took to the dancefloor with both older and younger revellers displaying their particular skills and dance routines to classic songs.

A school spokeswoman said: “It was the perfect end to two years of A-level study.

“Lifelong friendships have been formed and we can’t wait to see where the future takes each and every one of our All Saints alumni.”