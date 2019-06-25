A DRINK driver’s company may sack him if management feel his actions have brought it into disrepute, York magistrates heard.
Martin MacKay, 38, damaged his BMW while driving in Foss Islands Road on May 31 at more than twice the drink drive limit , said Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting.
His breath test gave a reading of 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
MacKay, of Cherwell Court, Selby, pleaded guilty to drink driving.
He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £405 and ordered to pay a £40 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
For him, Lee Goodchild said MacKay worked for a company in the service industry.
“Were there any reputational damage to the organisation, any bringing it into disrepute, his employment would be taken from him,” said the solicitor.
He had only driven the car because he had been “concerned the company wouldn’t pay the parking charge overnight” and had clipped a kerb, said Mr Goodchild. MacKay suffered from anxiety and depression and was seeing a doctor.