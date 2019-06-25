TWO deaf pals are walking the length of Britain to raise awareness of their condition and other issues deaf people can face.
Danny Dorney, 50, of Huntington, and Mark Hodgson, 43, from Nottingham, along with team driver, Christopher Potts, 41, from Pocklington, have embarked on the almost 900-mile route from John O'Groats to Land's End.
Both have faced mental health battles due to the difficulties of coping with their condition.
According to statistics, the deaf are twice as likely to experience mental health issues compared with those who can hear.
The duo set out mid-June and their epic journey is expected to take eight weeks to complete.
They have battled injuries and stayed in tents and hostels, but the deaf community has helped them on the way, providing food and moral support.
They are aiming to raise £10,000 for sign language counselling service Deaf4Deaf, The Deaf Health Charity and Sign Live.
