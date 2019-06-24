A MAN has been arrested after climbing on to the roof of a York hotel and allegedly shouting abuse and damaging the roof.
The rooftop drama happened at the Principal Hotel, near York Railway Station, in the early hours of Saturday morning but details have only just been released by North Yorkshire Police.
A spokeswoman said police were contacted at 4.20am on Saturday to reports of a man having climbed on to the hotel roof, becoming abusive and causing damage to the roof.
"Police attended and spoke to the man, who was successfully brought down from the roof at 5.20am," she said.
"He was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary and taken into custody."
She said the man was later released on conditional bail.
A police officer tweeted about the incident at the weekend, saying it came on a 'very eventful night shift,' which started with a drug related arrest and ended with an hour's negotiation on top of a hotel fire escape.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment