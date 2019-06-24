A TREEHOUSE dedicated to the memory of a little boy who died aged four has been awarded the first ever Young People’s Award at the York Design Awards.

Jake’s Treehouse at Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy was voted the Young People’s Choice by schoolchildren and young people aged under 18.

Children from Clifton Green Primary School and their teacher John Hattam attended the awards evening to present the award to designers Playscheme and Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy who raised the funds to build the treehouse, clatter bridge and sensory gazebo in memory of Jake Smith who died in December 2016, aged four.

The Strensall community, Jake’s family and the school continue to fundraise for Dravet Syndrome UK and York Inspirational Kids.

Six other buildings were award winners at the annual presentation evening tonight at the Ron Cooke Hub at the University of York.

A newly built, super-insulated home with 75 per cent lower energy costs at 23a The Green in Acomb won the ‘small residential’ award, while The Longhouse at Heslington - part newly-built and part two renovated brick barns - won the large residential award. The Longhouse also picked up the Lord Mayor’s Award for overall best project.

Another double award winner was The Bothy coffee shop at Deans Garden Centre, which won the commercial category and also picked up the Press People’s Choice award voted for by local people and readers of the York Press.

The Pascal Building at St Peter’s School won the community award, while the hotly contested Conservation category went to 35 Huntington Road, a Grade 2 townhouse built in 1824 which has been restored and re-modelled as a family home.

The sustainability award went to Bartle Garth: a 1980s property which was upgraded to improve its energy efficiency.

Chairman of the York Design Awards committee Rebecca Thompson said: “Congratulations to all our 2019 award winners. We were delighted with the quality of the entries once again this year, which presented our judging panel with a tough challenge.”