MORE than a thousand talented young musicians showcased their skills across the city centre at the weekend, attracting large crowds as part of HubFest.

Believed to be the biggest youth music festival York has ever seen, HubFest was held in various locations around York with youngsters playing all kinds of music as part of York Music Hub’s festival.

During the festival, there was an opportunity to hear the YMF Jazz Orchestra that headlined the Youth Proms last year at the Albert Hall, and the award-winning Shepherd Group youth brass band as well as youth choirs, and ensembles from the city’s schools and colleges.

City Sounds featured live music at stages and spaces all across the city from Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square to the Spurriergate Centre and St Helen’s Square.

Crowds gathered in the different locations to watch the young musicians perform.

In the evening, there was a gala concert at the National Railway Museum which featured performances from the city’s top young musicians including violinist Will Clarke, from Huntington School, who was a national finalist in the Rotary Club Young Musician of the Year Competition.

The Sunday Showcase saw four city secondary schools performing at the University of York. The programme included a variety of ensembles from choirs and big bands to chamber groups and orchestras.

Meanwhile, a silent auction raised £2,001 to fund HubFest.

Molly Newton, strategic manager at York Music Hub said: "Our vision for Saturday in town was that you wouldn't be able to walk anywhere in the city centre without hearing music being played..

"Thanks go to headline sponsors York Maze and sponsors Garbutt and Elliott, Hungate Developments and Minster FM."

To find out about the event next year, go to info@yorkmusichub.org.uk

