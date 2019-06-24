YOUR correspondent JA Whitmore criticised the anti-Trump demonstration in London (Letters, June 7) and was very effectively answered by D Richards, who was ‘originally from the US’, on June 18.
J A Whitmore returned to your pages (June 20) saying ‘I stick to my point’. So I hope I may be allowed space to support D Richards, not as a US citizen but as someone who was on the demonstration?
We were not a mob of hate-filled Corbyn supporters as your correspondent described us, but a peaceful, orderly, diverse crowd of many thousands.
J A Whitmore’s theme is that President Trump was on an official visit to the UK, and that we insulted the office of US President, not the man. But alas, the man is inseparable from the office, and our complaint was precisely that he demeans the office, exploiting it to impose his dangerous prejudices worldwide. Must we all stay silent?
J A Whitmore accepts that some US citizens aren’t happy with their current president. That understates the facts. Wikipedia has an entry ‘Timeline of protests against Donald Trump’ - the vast majority in the USA. It runs to 41 pages.
John Heawood,
Eastward Avenue, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment