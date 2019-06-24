I was desperately sad to witness, along with everyone else on the number four bus in Tadcaster Road at the same time as me on Thursday, a brazen crime.
A child on a chopper bike, no more than nine years old, was busily smashing his way into and then stealing a padlocked bike near the Hob Moor bus stop.
I knew that York police would show little interest if I reported it. Our 999 is only for serious cases.
But my heart was broken that day, knowing that this child could rapidly become a hardened criminal destined for our prisons of tomorrow.
Phil Shepherdson,
Woodthorpe, York