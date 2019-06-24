I find objections to the proposed explosives storage facility near Tockwith a little unusual (Explosives storage site plan for old airfield, June 20).

Firstly, I’m not sure many residents would want explosives stored nearby in built up areas. Secondly, provided any potential thieves obey the speed limit and refrain from posting offensive remarks online, I’m not sure there’s a single area in the country that doesn’t have ‘little police cover at best’.