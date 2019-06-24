One of the causes of congestion in Wigginton Road is that the hospital’s multi-story car park isn’t big enough, and getting in out is slowing progress.
I just cannot understand why, when they built the car park, they couldn’t put in two more levels? With roadworks on the junction of Wigginton Road/Haxby Road, traffic is horrendous. Yesterday it took me 37 minutes to get from from Burdyke Avenue to the hospital.
I have now found out that there is a bus service from Rawcliffe Bar to the hospital which I will be using in the future.You can park at Rawcliffe Bar Park&Ride all day for £3.20 return or if you have a concession pass it’s £1.10.
You can’t go wrong really. Better than paying £.2.20 an hour at the hospital - if you can even find a parking place that is...
K Koksal, Lucas Avenue, York