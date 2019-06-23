FAMILIES from a children's charity in York were treated to a sneak preview of Shakespeare's Rose Theatre's performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
A full dress rehearsal performance of the Shakespeare play was put on exclusively for members of The Island charity at York’s McArthurGlen Designer Outlet on Saturday.
The Island provides mentoring services for vulnerable youngsters living in the city.
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York has been home to the company of Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre since May 6 as the actors have rehearsed eight of the Bard’s most famous plays in the tented rehearsal village on the south side of the centre.
They are preparing for their move to the two theatres – in York from Tuesday and at Blenheim Palace next month.