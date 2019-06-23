VISITORS enjoyed getting up close with nature at a reserve in York.

The New Earswick Nature Reserve held an open day on Saturday to celebrate becoming a charity after taking over the lease from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Members of the public were able to take a look around the reserve and see what creatures inhabit the area.

Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker, along with her consort, Patricia Castle, dropped by to see what work has already been done and what the plans are for the future.

Chris Adams, secretary for the trustees of the reserve, said: "It went well, we had more than 90 visitors to the reserve and it was beautiful weather. The Lord Mayor and her consort came as well and we walked them around and they really enjoyed it."

As well as celebrating the fact that it now has charity status, the trustees launched a 'friends' scheme, which will enable people to become more involved.

There are three other open days planned, which will be held on August 10, September 21 and October 12 with separate topics on bee keeping, angling and fungi respectively.