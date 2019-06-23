COMMUNITY groups in York are being offered the chance to find out more about dementia.

Alzheimer’s Research UK is offering groups the opportunity to receive a free talk explaining the condition and groundbreaking research into the diseases that cause it.

Dementia, which is most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease, affects people’s ability to remember, think, plan and communicate.

While there are treatments that can help with the symptoms, there is currently no way to slow or stop dementia. However, charity bosses say diseases that cause dementia can be overcome with enough funding for research.

Community speakers from Alzheimer’s Research UK are helping to raise awareness of dementia within their local areas and are keen to hear from groups who would like to receive a talk on dementia and the work being supported by the charity.

Claire Priestwood, regional fundraising officer for Yorkshire at the charity, said:

“It is important to us at Alzheimer’s Research UK that your community has the opportunity to understand more about these conditions that affect so many of us.

“Having a talk from one of our brilliant speakers at your group or organisation will help to raise awareness of this cruel condition. But it will also allow you to hear more about how we are working to make breakthroughs possible.

"Sessions can be tailored to your needs, and we would be delighted to match you up with someone in your area.”

Community speaker Anthony Horan said: “In my role as community speaker for Alzheimer’s Research UK I meet with groups around the region to talk about my experiences and to tell people about the wonderful work that the charity is doing to support pioneering dementia research.

“I’d love to come and give a talk to more groups – large or small – to share my knowledge and help answer some of your questions about dementia.”

To find out more, or to ask for a community speaker to attend one of your meetings or events, contact Claire on 07799 902 428 or email claire.priestwood@alzheimersresearchuk.org

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, call 0300 111 5555 or visit www.alzheimersresearchuk.org