ARMED forces personnel, former and currently serving, will be celebrated at York’s annual Armed Forces Day.

The event, on Saturday, June 29, allows City of York Council and residents, visitors and local businesses to give thanks for all the hard work and contributions made by the armed forces community.

York Mansion House will kick off the celebrations with the annual flag raising at 11am on Monday (June 24), followed by a speech from the Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker.

Running throughout the week until June 30, the programme for Armed Forces Day 2019 has developed partnerships with businesses and organisations locally to offer multiple discounts to former and currently serving members of the armed forces.

More than 60 city-wide offers and discounts are listed during Armed Forces Day 2019, for a variety of city attractions, eateries, shops and travel networks, with 30 of the offers running continuously throughout the year for armed forces personnel.

In addition to the discounts on offer during the week, residents, visitors, and personnel are invited to show their support alongside a small showcase to be staged in Parliament Street between 11am-4pm on Armed Forces Day, June 29.

Events and offers are through joint working with the Armed Forces Covenant, a government scheme which encourages mutual support between communities and armed forces personnel, including veterans.

To get involved or to find out more about Armed Forces Day 2019, email: Lauren@mudstresscoffee.com

Cllr Keith Aspden, Armed Forces Champion and leader of City of York Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of our armed forces and it’s great to see local businesses and community groups showing their support for the armed forces in York.

“It is particularly important that we continue to honour our commitment through the Armed Forces Covenant to strengthen delivery and enhance the services provided.

“We are fortunate to be able to work with partners across the region to offer employment and education; health and housing; and support and advice, and truly support the armed forces for the service they provide.”

The Rt Hon Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Janet Looker, said: “It’s an honour to be able to take part in the annual raising of the flag to salute the armed forces for their service over the years and remind us to be grateful for their sacrifice.

“Armed Forces Day is in its eleventh year and is still a great opportunity to highlight the amazing work the community do to keep us safe on a daily basis.”

For further information on the Armed Forces Covenant or to download the Armed Forces Day 2019 programme, visit: https://www.york.gov.uk/armedforcescovenant