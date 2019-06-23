A MEMORIAL service is to be held for a former Archbishop of York, Dr John Habgood, who died in March this year.
It will take place at York Minster on Thursday, June 27 at 11am.
Following Dr Habgood's death, the current Archbishop, Dr John Sentamu, paid tribute to him, saying: “As a hugely distinguished scientist, theologian and philosopher, Archbishop Habgood’s faith in Christ gave him a particular perspective and a persuasive witness both to church and nation for his time.
“His many books simplified big and complex questions, revealing an incredibly perceptive intellect.
“His towering presence, physical, intellectual, and spiritual, was a gift to all who knew him."