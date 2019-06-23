THOUSANDS of people of all ages descended on York's Knavesmire for a two-day celebration of cycling this weekend.

The York Cycle Rally featured a variety of two and three-wheeled related entertainment and activities for families and cycling enthusiasts to enjoy.

Around 3,500 people are thought to have attended the event on Saturday and Sunday, including visitors who were camping on site.

On Saturday, the Tandem Trekkers from Huddersfield started their weekly ride from the rally and pedalled to Riccall and back.

There were nine tandems and each had a fully sighted pilot and a visually impaired rider.

Jennifer Davies, a member of the group, said: "We rode the cycle path from the racecourse to Riccall and back, and then took the opportunity to browse around the cycle rally, have lunch in the sunshine, and make plans for future rides. Some of the stokers took the opportunity to try solo riding on various recumbent and three-wheeled bikes that were on show."

Members of the Tricycle Association attended the event for the official celebrations of its 90th anniversary.

North Yorkshire Police held a bike marking session on Saturday for anyone who wanted to protect their bicycle.

The British Schools Cycling Association's national championships also took place on Saturday.

Cyclo-cross racing for all ages was among the highlights on Sunday.

There were also a series of group rides throughout the weekend organised with routes ranging from three miles to 50 around the area.

In addition, there was a Saturday evening concert, Sunday morning cyclists church service, trade show, numerous trade stalls, an auction and even a treasure hunt for children.

Charlie Hodge, safety officer for the event, said: "It has gone very well, better than last year. There's more campers and probably more visitors."

Paul Reid, rally co-ordinator, said: "It is basically a cyclists get-together.

"There are people here in their 80s and 90s but the younger generation are coming through as well. People of all ages are coming to the rally. It is a family event."