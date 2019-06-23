THE 10 best house-price performing areas in York - according to property website Zoopla - have been revealed.

The best performing postcode is YO10 (Fishergate, Hull Road etc) where properties have increased in price on average by 1.98 per cent or £5,310 in the last 12 months.This is compared with York overall where house prices have on average increased by £150 (+0.05 per cent). The average house value in YO10 in June 2019 is £272,882, compared with £267,572 in the same month last year.

The next best performing area was YO62 (Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside) where the average house value in 2019 is £315,963, compared to £310,014 in June 2018. This was an increase of £5,949, or 1.92 per cent.

YO24 was the next best performer (Dringhouses & Woodthorpe, Westfield) where this month's average house value is £268,432, compared to £265,156 the year before - an increase of £3,276 or 1.24 per cent.

Guildhall, Micklegate (YO1) was next, with this year's average value standing at £295,476, compared to £294,348 in 2018 - a hike of £1,128 or 0.38 per cent.

YO42 (Pocklington Provincial, Wolds Weighton) saw average values rise to £282,483 this month, compared to £282,071 in 2018 - up £412 or 0.15 per cent.

Heworth, Guildhall, Huntington & New Earswick (YO31) followed, with an average value of £274,442 this month, compared to £274,074 last year - an increase of £368 or 0.13 per cent.

Easingwold, Huby, Raskelf & White Horse (YO61) saw a tiny increase in values. The average this month was £391,481, compared to £391,348 last year - up £133 or 0.03 per cent.

Meanwhile, some areas in the 10 best performing area list actually recorded a fall in average values.