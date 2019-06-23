THE 10 best house-price performing areas in York - according to property website Zoopla - have been revealed.
- The best performing postcode is YO10 (Fishergate, Hull Road etc) where properties have increased in price on average by 1.98 per cent or £5,310 in the last 12 months.This is compared with York overall where house prices have on average increased by £150 (+0.05 per cent). The average house value in YO10 in June 2019 is £272,882, compared with £267,572 in the same month last year.
- The next best performing area was YO62 (Helmsley, Kirkbymoorside) where the average house value in 2019 is £315,963, compared to £310,014 in June 2018. This was an increase of £5,949, or 1.92 per cent.
- YO24 was the next best performer (Dringhouses & Woodthorpe, Westfield) where this month's average house value is £268,432, compared to £265,156 the year before - an increase of £3,276 or 1.24 per cent.
- Guildhall, Micklegate (YO1) was next, with this year's average value standing at £295,476, compared to £294,348 in 2018 - a hike of £1,128 or 0.38 per cent.
- YO42 (Pocklington Provincial, Wolds Weighton) saw average values rise to £282,483 this month, compared to £282,071 in 2018 - up £412 or 0.15 per cent.
- Heworth, Guildhall, Huntington & New Earswick (YO31) followed, with an average value of £274,442 this month, compared to £274,074 last year - an increase of £368 or 0.13 per cent.
- Easingwold, Huby, Raskelf & White Horse (YO61) saw a tiny increase in values. The average this month was £391,481, compared to £391,348 last year - up £133 or 0.03 per cent.
Meanwhile, some areas in the 10 best performing area list actually recorded a fall in average values.
- In Osbaldwick & Derwent, Wheldrake (YO19), the average value this month was £341,824, compared to £343,133 last year - a fall in value of £1,309, or 0.38 per cent.
- The Boroughbridge area (YO51) currently has an average value of £336,618, compared to £338,399 in June 2018 - down £1,781 or 0.53 per cent.
- And in Sheriff Hutton, Derwent (YO60), the average value this month was £406,271, down from £409,592 in 2018 - a drop of £3,321 or 0.81 per cent.
Annabel Dixon, Zoopla spokesperson, said: “We're a nation of property lovers so our latest research will no doubt pique the interest of Brits keeping a close eye on what's happening in their neighbourhoods.
“There’s a mine of handy information on Zoopla’s house prices and area stats pages. This includes current asking prices and rents for different property types as well as property value changes over the past 20 years across the UK.
“Whether you’re buying or selling, researching your local housing market and speaking to estate agents in the area will ultimately help you make a more informed decision.”
