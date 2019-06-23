DOZENS of cyclists bared all on the streets of York as part of an annual naked bike ride.
York World Naked Bike Ride 2019 on Saturday followed a route from Heslington through Tang Hall, the Sustrans Route 66, before circling the city centre twice and going on to Clifford's Tower.
York city centre was packed with tourists and shoppers on a glorious summer's day, some of whom may have got a shock to be confronted with the riders.
The event has a tradition of raising awareness of the vulnerability of cyclists on the UK’s roads while promoting sustainable green travel.
Organisers say it aims to celebrate "zero carbon transport solutions compatible with the climate emergency", while also celebrating the "diversity of human bodies, all riding bicycles".
Today i witnessed a naked bike ride through York, still not sure whether they were protesting or just having fun??— loz__g (@lozg11) June 22, 2019
See our gallery of earlier York Naked BIke Rides here.
