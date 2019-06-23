AN AMATEUR photography competition has been launched for people to enter their best shots of Millennium Green in Nether Poppleton, with a year's free ultra fast broadband and other prizes up for grabs.
The Poppleton Millennium Green Photography Competition got underway this weekend and is supported by York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk as it rolls out full fibre across the city.
Local amateur photographers of all ages are invited to enter their pictures of the Millennium Green to be in with a chance of winning UFO connection for a year, ChromeBook or Amazon Echo. Entrants can submit up to four pictures in each category: wildlife on the Green, four seasons of the year, unusual observations, and artistic impressions.
The winners will be chosen by the Millennium Green Trust and announced at the official awards ceremony. This will be held at the Tithe Barn in Nether Poppleton next summer where a selection of the entries will be on display. Each winner will get to take home a prize donated by York’s UFO from TalkTalk.
Submissions open on Monday, June 24 and close on June 30, next year. More information can be found on the Millennium Green Facebook page and entry forms are located at the Poppleton Community Centre and Lemon Tree café in Nether Poppleton.