FORECASTERS have warned of a possible danger to life from flash flooding as thunderstorms loom in York and North Yorkshire.
The Met Office yellow warning says the storms are expected to move in tonight and continue at times tomorrow and on Tuesday, bringing torrential rain in places.
It says there is a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded quickly and of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
There could also be lightning strikes, delays and cancellations to train and bus services and power cuts, and spray will cause difficult driving conditions.