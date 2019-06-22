A FLOWER and produce show, a bee workshop and fruit and vegetable self-portrait making have been attracting visitors to this weekend's Bloom! horticultural festival in York.

This year it is a ‘mini’ Bloom! Flower and Produce Festival in York Minster’s Dean’s Park with a village fete theme.

It is celebrating York’s rich tradition of horticulture, past and present, as well as the individuals and communities involved today.

Green-fingered gardeners of all ages brought along their entries to impress judges as part of the flower and produce show this afternoon.

There was a full list of competition categories for children and adults to enter.

Four judges had the difficult task of deciding which entries were the winners in each of the 60 categories.

Lotte Inch, festival curator, said: "Entries were slightly less than we were expecting but the standard was excellent.

"This is only the first year of the flower and produce show and we are excited about growing this in years to come."

Tomorrow, there will be a chance for visitors to buy from local producers at a plant and flower market.

Over the weekend, there are free events for children and families, including fruit and vegetable self-portrait making, which took place this morning.

Visitors can try their hand at some circus skills, with Circus Skills York.

During the festival, a number of stalls are raising awareness of the importance of bees and other pollinators, including one run by Florence Boyd, with is holding The Bee Story workshop. People can create their own bee, flower and honeycomb hexagon, and leave one behind to be part of a big-scale collage.

Florence has also been speaking to people about the need to protect bees and the environment.

Her workshop took place today and is being held tomorrow as well.

The St Nicks charity also has stall at the festival and is informing people about how vital pollination is.

Meanwhile, Neal's Yard Remedies ran a stall today promoting honey products.

The inaugural Bloom! Festival, the brainchild of Make It York, attracted thousands of visitors last summer and saw the city come alive with floral creations.

Ahead of next year’s larger event this year’s mini festival focuses on York’s growers and celebrates existing and budding gardeners.