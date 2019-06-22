A MINIBUS burst into flames and was billowing black smoke near York Station this afternoon (June 22).

It happened on Station Road, and the road was closed in both directions, but it has since reopened.

The fire service was called to the incident at about 3.35pm, and police also attended.

Two fire crews put out the flames.

A police spokesman confirmed no-one was injured.

First York said its services were unable to access the station in either direction and were put on emergency diversions before the road reopened.