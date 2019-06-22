TALENTED young musicians are showcasing their skills across the city centre today and attracting large crowds as part of HubFest.

Believed to be the biggest youth music festival York has ever seen, HubFest is being held today and tomorrow in various locations around York.

Youngsters are playing all kinds of music as part of York Music Hub's festival.

Shepherd Group Youth Band marching through York city centre as part of #HubfestYork @yorkmusichub pic.twitter.com/7YzzWlvGg8 — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) June 22, 2019





During the festival, there is an opportunity to hear the YMF York Jazz Orchestra that headlined the Youth Proms last year at the Albert Hall, and the award-winning Shepherd Group youth brass band as well as youth choirs, and ensembles from the city’s schools and colleges.

City Sounds, which is today, features live music at stages and spaces all across the city from Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square to the Spurriergate Centre and St Helen’s Square.

Crowds have been gathering in the different locations to watch the young musicians perform.

York Music Centre Senior Concert Band entertaining crowds as part of #HubfestYork @yorkmusichub pic.twitter.com/CN4EWvs4oq — Daniel Willers (@danwillerspress) June 22, 2019





In the evening, there will be a gala concert at the National Railway Museum which will feature performances from the city’s top young musicians including violinist Will Clarke, from Huntington School, who was a national finalist in the Rotary Club Young Musician of the Year Competition.

The Sunday Showcase sees four city secondary schools performing at the University of York. The programme includes a variety of ensembles from choirs and big bands to chamber groups and orchestras.

Craig Brown, assistant hub manager, said: “The public can't walk around town today without hearing high quality youth music.

"We wanted to give the young people a platform to perform and showcase their talents.

"There has been nothing like this before. The previous York Music Hub festival was inside the Barbican."

He added: "We are really grateful to all the performers, families, teachers and supporters for helping make the festival possible." Kate Newton, aged 12, who is part of the Archbishop Holgate's School Youth Orchestra, commented: "I am very excited to be playing in front of so many people. I am also excited to hear everyone else performing their songs."

No tickets are needed for City Sounds, but you can buy your tickets for the Sunday Showcase at www.yorkmusichub.org.uk

Meanwhile, a silent auction has been taking place over recent weeks and ends tonight at 9pm.

The money from the silent auction is helping to fund HubFest.

Prizes include: a VIP trip to York Rose Theatre for five people including best seats in the house to a performance this summer, champagne, canapés and a backstage tour; a private tour for two of Emmerdale village and studios with actor Chris Chittell; a three course meal for two people at Café No.8; family passes for York’s Chocolate Story and York Maze, and two tickets to HallowScream.

To take part in the silent auction, visit: http://yorkmusichub.org.uk/index.php/events/hubfest-2019/slient-auction