POLICE have released shocking in-car footage from a patrol car showing the dangerous driving of a man who has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Kyle Johnson, 29, of Hudson Close, Wetherby, was arrested a short time later after abandoning his car on the A64 near Malton and running off on foot into nearby fields.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police explained: "The pursuit began after police received a call from the Crow’s Nest camp site near Filey after Johnson was warned about his rowdy behaviour by a woman bartender who he then assaulted and pushed to the floor.

"He then hit a customer over the head with a bottle after he went to the aid of the woman.

"After attempting to punch a second man, Johnson then got in his Vauxhall Astra and drove off at high speed towards Scarborough, veering onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of oncoming vehicles causing one to swerve off the road to avoid a collision."

The spokesperson said officers spotted Johnson's car in Eastfield and after seeing the police car, he drove off at speeds of more than 100mph along the A64 towards Malton. His driving caused a number of other motorists to take evasive action as he repeatedly drove on the opposite carriageway at high speed, the spokesperson added.

They said Johnson eventually stopped in the carriageway, rammed the police car then drove off again before abandoning his car.

The incident happened on May 26 this year and following his arrest he was charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He pleaded guilty to the offences at York Magistrates Court on May 28 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment on June 18 and banned from driving for three years.