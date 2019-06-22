A PRIMARY school in York has been praised in its latest Ofsted report, which was inspected only 18 days after being badly damaged in a burglary.

Dringhouses Primary School was rated ‘good’ in its latest full inspection, retaining the rating it achieved in 2015.

Headteacher, Gill Williams said they were 'exceptionally proud’ of their achievements after the school was burgled last month, over the half-term period.

In the report, inspector, James McGrath, said that "teachers have consistently high expectations of pupils. They question pupils very skilfully, as do teaching assistants, to make them think deeply about their learning".

He added: “I saw teachers swiftly assessing pupils’ learning and providing excellent advice to overcome misconceptions and misunderstandings.

“Teachers’ planning of the curriculum ensures that pupils build on prior learning to develop very secure understanding.

"Pupils’ attitudes to learning are impressive. They enjoy sharing ideas with each other and act quickly on the advice given to them by their teachers.”

Mrs Williams, said: "I am exceptionally proud and pleased to receive the best possible outcome from the recent Section 8 Ofsted inspection.

“This judgement reflects the many strengths of our school together with the intense work undertaken to achieve those strengths. The school is accurately portrayed as being passionate and uncompromising about all pupils receiving a high standard of education through a rich, demanding curriculum. Personally, it is a privilege to work with such highly-skilled, dedicated staff, committed governors, supportive parents, and enthusiastic children.”