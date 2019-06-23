MENTAL health among staff at North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the steps being taken to tackle burglary in the region will headline a meeting to be held this month.
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan’s monthly public accountability meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 25, with mental health the key focus.
At the meeting, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Andrew Brodie and North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lisa Winward will report on how they are working to reduce the effects of mental health with their staff, and more widely, how mental health issues are impacting on the delivery of their services.
The chief constable will also report on how the police are tackling burglaries across North Yorkshire.
The latest crime statistics for the Harrogate district show that incidents of burglary and theft from cars grew by 43 per cent and 40 per cent respectively over the last year.
Public accountability meetings are broadcast live online with members of the public invited to send in their comments before or during the session.
The agenda, along with presentations and reports are available at http://bit.ly/PAM-MentalHealth