AN extra £250,000 will be added to the budget for building a new centre for excellence for disabled children in York - despite changes to the design to make the project cheaper.
City of York Council officers said the extra cash is needed as contingency for the project and they are “very hopeful” that the additional funding will not be needed.
But a council meeting heard there have also been changes to the design of the building to “simplify” the scheme and make it safer - including removing fences that children might be able to climb over and benches that youngsters could have used to clamber on to the roof.
Former councillor Stuart Rawlings, speaking at the meeting, said the project needs to go ahead but added: “I’m somewhat concerned that we are here and we haven’t got any bricks in the ground yet.
“The public have a right to know how this project has changed.”
William Shaw, project manager at the council, said the changes did not need planning permission, adding: “Areas of the design were so complicated that contractors were looking at it and saying it’s too complex.
“But the driving factor wasn’t cost, the driver was reducing risk to children.”