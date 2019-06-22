YOUNG protesters took to the streets of York yesterday, demanding action over climate change.

Around 50 young people gathered in Parliament Street on Friday for a rally, and also marched around the city centre chanting “save our future”.

Meanwhile, a separate climate activist group, Extinction Rebellion, hosted its first people assembly, entitled Demand A Future, which invited members of the public to discuss, debate and encourage cross-organisational conversations on how to help achieve a zero-carbon economy.

The youngsters carried banners, including ‘system change not climate change’ and ‘single plastic is ugly’.

The protest was part of another nationwide children’s campaign, with students from more than 40 countries all striking.

Spokesman forYouthStrike4Climate York, Maisie Outhart, said: “Young people across the world have been excluded from participating in the fight against the climate crisis.

“Where the older generations have failed us, we have been left with no choice but to take direct action to fight for climate justice.

“It is evident from our previous four national strikes that walking out of school creates a widespread and significant reaction from important people, including adults who hold the power, that has not been seen in any grassroots climate movement in such a short period of time.

“We’re the first generation to know what we’re doing and the last generation to be able to stop it. We may have accomplished our first aim but the fight is not over.

“The current government policy of zero carbon UK by 2050 is too late, despite City of York Council and other councils across the country setting their target at 2030.

"So we must continue to protest and fight for our future as it has been proven to inspire young people who might not have been previously involved whilst also stirring a significant amount of media and government attention."

Mark Matthews, co-ordinator of Extinction Rebellion York, said: “A commitment to carbon neutrality was only the start.

"It means nothing if it’s not followed up with concrete action. Demand A Future is an opportunity for local people to get involved in demanding what action needs to be taken and imagining what an ecologically and socially just future in York looks like.”

John Cossham said: “We welcomed a selection of people from across York including members of the public, councillors and experts.

“It was interesting and uplifting to know how many people are engaged in tackling this great problem we face.”