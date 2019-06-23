A PAIR of York roofing contractors are urging other local traders to help a very special appeal.
Billy Wilson, 55, from Acomb, and James Tupling, 40, from Rawcliffe, have donated £400 and a hamper to raffle off to an appeal to send a sick little boy to Disneyland Paris.
Jack Allan, seven, from Pocklington, has the life-limiting illness Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
It is hoped the appeal will raise £3,000.
Billy said: “If we win something on a fruit machine or whatever it goes in a pot and when a good cause comes up we give it to them. All businesses should donate.
“Even if it’s just £5 you should do it. We happened to have £400 in the pot, so that’s what we gave.”
Billy and James heard about the appeal from Kevin Renton, who runs the Nag’s Head in Micklegate, and is planning a cycle challenge to raise money.
He will bike from London to Paris on a four-day cycle ride, setting off on July 24.
Donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/damian-allan