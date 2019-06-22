THERE’S fun for all the family at this weekend’s Bloom! horticultural festival in York, which returns with a host of events, workshops and offerings.

This year it will be a ‘mini’ Bloom! Flower and Produce Festival, celebrating York’s rich tradition of horticulture, past and present, as well as the individuals and communities involved today. The inaugural Bloom! Festival, the brainchild of Make It York, attracted thousands of visitors last summer and saw the city come alive with floral creations.