LOCAL supporters of Help for Heroes have cooked up a storm to raise awareness for the military charity and inspire others to the same.

Kim Dalby, representing Whitkirk Waste Solutions in Easingwold, and former veteran Andy Henstock, who manages the Grey Horse Inn at Elvington, took part in a Help for Heroes Bake Off-style event.

Kim was teamed with former military clerk, Paula, while Andy partnered, Valerie, the wife of a beneficiary, to produce a showstopping cake for Bake for Heroes at northern recovery centre, Phoenix House, in Catterick.

The annual event enables Help for Heroes supporters to meet beneficiaries and hear first-hand how their lives have improved thanks to the charity's funding.

Kim said: "Going to Phoenix House was eye-opening. It's a home from home for the veterans and their families."

Whitkirk Waste Solutions is now planning its own cake sale to raise even more funds for its chosen charity.

Andy, who spent 12 years in the Prince of Wales Own Regiment (now the Yorkshire Regiment), added: "I was lucky that I didn't get injured during my time in the Army, which is why all the fundraising events I've helped organise this year have been in support of Help for Heroes.

"The recovery centre was a lot more relaxed than I thought it would be and I really enjoyed the banter and meeting fellow veterans."

Andy has already raised £1,000 for the charity with a static cycle race during the Tour de Yorkshire and his next event will be the first Elvington scooter rally to commemorate Armed Forces Day, from June 28-30.

Help for Heroes is now encouraging bakers in North Yorkshire to take part in the nation's biggest bake sale, which runs from June 22-30.

Go to bakeforheroes.org.uk to register and find out more.