A TEENAGE drug dealer caught with five bags of cocaine in a York nightclub has been jailed.

Thomas Mark Jackson’s phone had evidence that he had been selling the drug for about three weeks, York Crown Court heard.

His solicitor advocate Kevin Blount said he was out of work and was trying to provide for his family.

Judge Sean Morris told Jackson most crime was fuelled by drugs and that people “robbed their own grannies to pay people like you".

“You are responsible for assaults, burglaries, robberies, misery. It is inevitable and right that you go to prison,” the judge said as he sentenced the 19-year-old.

Jackson, of Crawley Way, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to possessing 1.95g of cocaine on July 29 last year with intent to supply it to others.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Michael Cahill, prosecuting, said door staff at Mansion in Micklegate saw Jackson putting something in his underpants shortly after midnight on July 29.

They suspected he was doing something illegal and detained him.

Then they flagged down a passing police officer.

A search revealed that Jackson had five bags of cocaine on him and £435 in cash.

He told the police: “That money is legit, I got it working.”

His phone contained messages related to drug dealing.

Mr Blount said Jackson was desperate for money at the time.

“He made the very foolish decision to go and sell cocaine," he added.

“He was naïve taking it (the cocaine) into a nightclub in that manner with the way nightclubs are policed these days. It was not sophisticated.

“He has shown genuine remorse about this behaviour.”

The drug dealing was out of character.

Jackson was normally a hard-working person who had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Since his arrest, Jackson had got a job working for an agency and improved his life in other ways.